Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic exploded into daily life, Charlottesville's iconic bagel bakery has made masking optional at its establishments in the city.

The news prompted a flurry of supposition online and elsewhere that as Bodo’s goes so goes America – or perhaps that the pandemic is “officially over in Charlottesville,” as one Reddit user put it.

"Oh, I don't think that's true," Bodo's co-owner Scott Smith said, laughing. "It's not gone, but the risks are much lower than they were."

Smith spoke to The Daily Progress on Tuesday from behind the register – and through a mask – at the Bodo's on Preston Avenue, one of the restaurant's three locations in the area. The workers scurrying around him were a mix of the masked and the maskless.

"We made masks optional on Friday because all of the expert guidance has switched from being institutional to individual, and we thought we should follow suit," said Smith. "Nobody really expects the situation to get substantially worse or substantially better for the next predictable amount of time, one year or two years."

There were just 18 cases of COVID in Charlottesville, according to the most recent week for which data is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the height of the outbreak 14 months ago, the weekly tally was around 800.

"We want to stay with the science as we always have," said Smith, whose restaurants experimented with drive-thru and take-out service at the peak of the pandemic.

Customer Jenny Mead said she likes the Bodo’s approach, which includes, she noted, a sign on the door encouraging but not requiring masks. She came into Bodo's wearing a fresh KN95 mask.

"I wear a mask because I'm a big coward," Mead told The Daily Progress. "I appreciate establishments that are still cautious."

Over at another iconic Charlottesville restaurant, C&O on East Water Street downtown, there hasn't been a mask mandate since the spring or summer of 2021, chef and owner Dean Maupin told The Daily Progress.

"No one has to wear one to enter the restaurant, and there is no policy in the back of the house," said Maupin. "They're more than welcome to wear them if they like, but they don't have to."