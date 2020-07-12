The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau is joining organizations and businesses across the country in cutting its paid Facebook and Instagram ads to encourage the social media platforms to monitor the ads they run to filter hate messages and fake news.
The bureau currently is purchasing advertising on Pinterest as its sole social media channel. It does not purchase space on Twitter.
“This temporary, month-long pause in social media paid spending is in parallel to the national #StopHateForProfit effort to encourage social media channels to self-monitor paid media for hate and misinformation,” said Courtney Cacatian, the bureau’s executive director.
“By participating in the concerted effort to stop hate, our organization is recognizing that our purchasing decisions can have an impact on visitors feeling welcome in our destination,” Cacatian said. “We want visitors to know our organization is proactively making decisions that support equity and inclusion.”
The advertising pause will continue through July. The local agency is being joined by other travel-related bureaus, including the Virginia Tourism Corporation, in the effort.
The bureau will continue to use other forms of media to present its message and promote the region, including its website, visitcharlottesville.org.
