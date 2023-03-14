After waiting 50 minutes in a line that snaked out the door and down the block, Molly Derdeyn placed her final order at the Pie Chest Tuesday morning.

"They're so good," said Derdeyn. "We're gonna miss them."

The crowds came out on 3.14, that unofficial circle-celebrating holiday known as "pi day," to bid farewell to the downtown baked goods purveyor.

Owner Rachel Pennington announced in January that she'd close the shop that she founded in 2015 to pursue a doctoral degree in creative writing and public theology.

Derdeyn's order-- a broccoli/cheddar hand pie, blackberry cobbler and a slice of citrus pie-- was fulfilled by Tina Morrison.

Lone Light Coffee, which has shared the storefront at 119 Fourth St. NE, has agreed to assume the entire space.