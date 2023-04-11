The Buckingham County School Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Items on the meeting agenda include approving a field trip to the SkillsUSA state leadership conference in Virginia Beach and a second reading and adoption of the 2023-24 school calendar.

The school board plans to meet in the cafeteria of Buckingham County Middle School at 1184 High School Road in Buckingham. The closed session of the meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m., with the regular meeting beginning at 5 p.m.

Members of the public can also watch the meeting virtually at http://www.mldistrict.com/districts/va/bucking/.