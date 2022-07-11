Brown returns to Monticello to host football camp

The road to success on the gridiron for Mike Brown started more than a decade ago on the turf field at Monticello High School.

After impressive stints in college and professional football as a player and now as a top-notch assistant coach for a University of Cincinnati team that reached the Football Championship Subdivision college playoffs last fall.

The 33-year-old Charlottesville native continues to give back to place where it all began by hosting the seventh annual Mike Brown football camp at his alma mater. The free camp, which is for boys and girls ages 7-13, will take place July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. and feature tips and instruction from himself, as well as former high school, college and pro teammates and coaches.

“It’s huge for me to be able to give back to a community that has given and supported me so much,” Brown said. “What better place to do so on the field that I was able to really begin to make a name for myself on.”

After a sensational high school career at Monticello, he raised his game to another level at Liberty University as a receiver and quarterback, while leading the Flames to three Big South Conference titles.

He led Liberty with 60 receptions for 698 yards and a pair of touchdowns en route to earning Football Championship Subdivision All-American honors before switching positions for his final two seasons.

Brown garnered Big South Player of the Year honors in his last two campaigns. He finished his career ranked third in program history in total offense (7,947 yards), including 3,013 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns in his final campaign.

He graduated Liberty in 2011 with a degree in finance and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent three full seasons with the club. The Charlottesville native caught 39 career passes for 534 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

When his playing days were done, he quickly transitioned into the coaching ranks. Brown’s career began on Coach Jim Harbough’s staff at the University of Michigan as an offensive analyst, working primarily with running backs.

The following season, he was hired as the running backs coach at the University of Delaware and spent two seasons there before returning to Liberty to coach running backs in 2018.

In 2019, Brown was hired as the wide receivers coach at the University of Cincinnati, a place where he’s been for the last four seasons. This offseason, he was promoted to pass game coordinator for Bearcats Coach Luke Fickell.

The Bearcats made history last fall as they became the first non-Power 5 school to qualify for the College Football Playoffs.

They finished the regular season undefeated, including victories at Notre Dame and Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

“Last year’s journey was awesome,” Brown said. “We had a great group of young men, led by a great head coach in Luke Fickell. To be able to break down a barrier and become the first non-power 5 football team to make the college football playoffs was a great achievement. To have the opportunity to compete on that stage is what we all dream of. A true dream come true. It was a long, tough journey that our team fought through to earn that opportunity. The experience was nothing short of amazing. A true blessing to be able to compete on the biggest stage there is in college football.”

The Bearcats lost to top-ranked Alabama 27-6 in the national semifinals, but Brown said the experience has only served as motivation for this program to reach new heights, including moving to the Big 12 conference in July of 2023.

It's very exciting for our program,” he said. “The thing that we all love about Cincinnati is the opportunity for growth in so many areas. We are just beginning to tap into that. The biggest impact is in our recruiting. Not that a ton has change in how we go about it, because we recruit a very special type of player, but it’s more so understanding the task at hand. Competing in an even more competitive conference on a weekly basis is something that we are looking forward to. Continuing to play on the biggest of stages and continuing to grow this program is why we are all here.”

Brown utilizes that same philosophy with this youth camp, which he started back in 2014 in Charlottesville. He said he hosts two to three camps like this a year,

“I’ve been a part of several youth camps and what is unique about ours is that first and foremost it is a free camp that is put on by generous people that volunteer,” Brown said. “That’s very important because the people that are working are there because it’s a genuine care about the next generation. They are not there for money, no one is getting paid to be there. The experience is also unique in that they will learn from current and former high school, college, and professional athletes and coaches, both men and women.”

After a two-year hiatus from the camp because of COVID-19, Brown is excited for the camp to return.

“The single most important objective of this camp is to provide an experience where the kids have fun,” Brown said. “They can expect to learn the basic fundamentals of the sport of football and be able to learn them from people with various levels of experience. As always, there will be fun, competitive games and drills involved.”

Brown said this camp is one of his “favorite” days of the year. He hopes events like this will allow him to continue to build his foundation and make a larger impact on his community.

“This is an awesome, all-encompassing trip for me. I get to see my family, friends and former teammates from all levels and continue to make an impact on my community. That’s why I love it so much. So many great memories in Charlottesville and this camps is one big reunion each and every year.”