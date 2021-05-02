Broom
Broom is an adorable house panther with a sweet, gentle personality. He loves to receive head pets and chin scratches... View on PetFinder
The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer was discovered by searchers at 2:55 p.m. on Monday about 2.5 miles from the park boundary in Rappahannock County,
Under a new MOU with Firefly Broadband, Dominion and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, areas of Albemarle without high-speed internet would get fiber broadband service.
The suspect held a handgun and was last seen running eastbound on Bolling Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
The Wednesday mandate formalizes the Supreme Court of Virginia's opinion and removes an injunction preventing Charlottesville from relocating two Confederate statues.
University is joining with local agencies, advocates and governments in working on affordable housing problems.
Joy Johnson founded the Public Housing Association of Residents in 1998 to make sure the voices of public housing residents were heard when de…
Final safety measures for the fall semester, including mask mandates and gathering limits, are expected to be released by July 15.
Virginia isn’t eliminating accelerated math courses. But it’s one of many states rethinking math education.
A minor political furor erupted in Virginia last week — over math.
The Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board on Tuesday proposed a new police oversight model and other changes to city policies to the Ci…