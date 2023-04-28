Aman and a woman riding together on a motorcycle died on Sunday after a three-vehicle wreck in Madison County in which two other people were injured.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash that occurred at 12:20 p.m. along Route 231, just south of Aylor Road, according to a state from police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Route 231 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2007 BMW sedan, Coffey said.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway and catch fire.

The impact also sent debris into the northbound lane, which struck another northbound 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Coffey said. That motorcycle then ran off of the roadway.

The driver of the 2006 Harley Davidson, William E. Romine II, 59, of Bristow, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

A passenger on the 2006 Harley Davidson, Cathleen T. Romine, 58, of Bristow, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the BMW, a 68-year-old male of Arlington, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 2007 Harley Davidson, a 56-year-old male of Bristow, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Coffey.