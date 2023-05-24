Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WHITE HOUSE: Police arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House on Monday night then exited the truck with a Nazi flag, the Secret Service said. He was identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri.

SHOOTING: U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire fatally shot Raymond Mattia on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico boundary last week after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Tuesday.

FIRE: Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19 victims, mostly girls, trapped in a school dormitory was deliberately set by a student who was upset that her mobile phone was confiscated, an official said Tuesday.

NATIVE CHILDREN: Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday signed legislation giving Native American families preference in fostering and adopting Native children involved with child protective services, a proactive move to protect such rights as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could undercut them nationally.