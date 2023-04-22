Meet Bradshaw aka Mr. Chunk. Estimated to be right at a year and possibly a lab/shepherd mix. Bradshaw came to... View on PetFinder
Bradshaw/mr. Chunk
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly six years after marching across the Grounds of the University of Virginia carrying flaming torches and shouting phrases including “Bloo…
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
A Charlottesville couple has been arrested after police said they discovered more than 500 marijuana plants at a residence on Cove Garden Road…
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of a "John Doe" who was a freshman on the 2021 Radford baseball team.
Close to 40 local runners battled rain and strong headwinds en route to conquering the challenging hills of the Boston Marathon on Monday.