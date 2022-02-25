Tags
The University of Virginia Foundation wants to add a massive new mixed-use development with up to 1,400 homes to its North Fork industrial par…
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.
James Elliott Fitch had been set to begin a three-day trail on Feb. 16, but the case was again delayed after he requested a new attorney.
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
Attracting and retaining employees is perhaps the biggest challenge for Albemarle County, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, offi…
Man faces charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Charlottesville man.
In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority will sell about 16 acres of land that was once going to be a reservoir in Albemarle County, and will rai…
Charlottesville’s tree canopy is dwindling, according to a report from the city’s Tree Commission, with accelerating tree loss is higher in lo…
