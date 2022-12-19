Bosford speaks out about Pent, Cashell

There was a prominent voice missing from the outcry about the Town Council election. That voice was Tim Bosford, who along with Elliot Fox, was one of the Orange Town Council members who lost their seats to Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell, the two candidates who have been accused of running on dubious residency qualifications and registering to vote at a location that is not their permanent address.

When the story first broke after election day, Bosford said he didn’t want to “seem like a sore loser.”

Both Bosford and Fox had two remaining meetings to attend as members of the Town Council prior to Pent and Cashell taking their newly won seats. Their term begins officially after the first of the year. It was a couple days after his final meeting that Bosford sent out an email containing four attachments: three screenshots and a 2,100-word statement that analyzes the facts surrounding the allegations.

“The purpose of this correspondence is to inform you of suspected voter and/or election fraud in the 2022 election of the Town of Orange Town Council as based on the evidence collected and the text of the Code of Virginia. I will provide all data points collected to inform this suspicion,” Bosford says in his statement.

“Given this hyper partisan time in which we live, I would first like to address the true issue at hand. This letter is not intended in any way to say the election was stolen or any such nonsense seen at the State and Federal levels over the years. I fully concede the candidates that have been certified as having won did, in fact, receive that number of votes.”

For the next three pages, Bosford lays out the allegations in excruciating detail. From the legal definition of “residency” to screenshotted social media messages, Bosford makes his case in what reads like a legal document, which seems intentional.

“Further, as to intent, Mr. Pent posted, and subsequently deleted a comment on the shared “Cashell & Pent” campaign Facebook page indicating that ‘if (he) I [sic] end upon town council, I will reside in Orange as long as I’m on the council’ which can be interpreted as him not currently living within the Town of Orange. (See Attachment 2, screenshot taken 24 October 2022),” The statement reads, alluding to the second of the three attachments.

“Mr. Cashell brought his wife and children to the polling place on election day as well as to a recent Town Council meeting to plead his case in the public forum. Based on these experiences and the data herein, I would find it, as have many other residents, difficult to believe that Mr. Cashell would spend his evenings away from his wife and children when their two registered voting addresses are a mere 1.3 miles apart. Furthermore, if the entire family is to be living in this building at 133 E Main, it appears they would be running afoul of §36-105.4 – Occupancy standards for residential dwelling units19 as 133 E Main, according to records, has zero bedrooms.”

After detailing the allegations of voter fraud, Bosford goes one step further and ends his statement with the following paragraph:

“It should also be noted that on election day… the husband of the Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney, was actively engaged with the Orange County Republicans in distributing sample ballots that included Messrs. Cashell and Pent as the committee’s endorsed candidates… I believe this presents a reason for the Orange County Commonwealth Attorney to recuse herself and her office from any investigatory responsibilities for this issue.”

When asked about whether or not this statement is accurate, Diana O’Connell denied having any conflict of interest in the matter.

“Obviously, my husband is not disenfranchised by the fact that I hold public office,” she said. “I do not believe that his participation with the Republican Committee on election day constitutes a conflict of interest for me. We have never discussed the Town Council race. I do not have any interests, financial or otherwise in the outcome of any Town election, and to my knowledge, neither does my husband.”

The facts seem to corroborate O’Connell’s assertions. Her husband, Mark, is former law enforcement and was a vocal supporter of Yesli Vega, a candidate for the 7th District of Virginia and herself a law enforcement officer. He attended many of the “back the blue” events and was a common sight at her campaign rallies around the area.

Mrs. O’Connell also added that, while she feels that she has no conflict of interest in the matter, she also said that she was not able to pursue the case unilaterally.

“Any legal action taken in the matter would have to come from Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office, or under his direction and approval” she said. “His office will determine the jurisdiction and appoint a prosecutor.”

Shortly after this correspondence, Grayson Butterfield, one of the loudest voices in the outcry against Pent and Cashell and one of the main sources for the previous story in the Review, said she had recently been interviewed by two investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s office didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

At Bosford’s final meeting, Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell were both in attendance, and the latter took to the podium during the public comment section of the meeting where he defended his and his running mate’s actions, and decried the treatment he and Pent have received.

“I ran with the conviction that we were within the law as we saw [it],” Cashell said, at the December regular meeting, “Some of you may think we’re wrong. I think we’re within the law. Is it for us to decide? No. And the other thing that’s not up for us to decide is how we treat people. We’re going to disagree. We’re going to have different values. But the thing we’re going to have to be united on is how we treat one another.”

This remains a developing story.