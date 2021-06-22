BOS asks Madison, Orange to help plan RSA withdrawal

The supervisors from Madison and Orange counties have finalized the memorandum of understanding that will allow Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) to continue with just themselves as partners if Greene County is permitted to leave the partnership by the Virginia Resources Authority.
“It was that memorandum of agreement that was critical to work out their concurrence about the future structure of RSA, which is fundamental to their agreement that Greene County can leave RSA,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor told the board of supervisors June 8. “We deeply appreciate the work and effort and concurrence by our counterparts in Orange and Madison. Again, that’s the beginning of a process, not the end. Orange, Madison and Greene have work to do. I think we’re very blessed that it’s very straightforward work that is before us.”
Taylor noted there is no system infrastructure that has to be physically divided or modified for Greene to leave, though assets must be distributed between Greene and the newly constructed RSA. Additionally, debt must be re-distributed.
“But as we know, Greene County assumed nearly all of RSA’s debt with relation to water and sewer infrastructure in Greene County previously,” Taylor said. “What the current exercise has revealed through the (court) discovery process is RSA debt for Greene County facilities amounts to only $154,000; and that is by RSA’s reckoning, and that is for both water and sewer.”
Both Taylor and Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin have urged supervisors in the other two counties to compel RSA staff to work with the three counties to develop a plan to expedite the process of releasing Greene from the partnership.
“At a recent RSA meeting, the RSA lawyer declared publicly that the division of RSA assets—as they’re all separate in the three counties; and the liabilities—for Greene it’s only $154,000… she says it will be difficult, time consuming and expensive. I want to stay to our board and our community publicly that I take issue with that. I noticed that the RSA lawyer is paid by the hour and as of today, through the course of this dispute, the RSA attorney has been paid a sum equal to between six and seven times the average Greene County annual household income,” Taylor said.
Taylor said there is no reason to continue to drag out the process now that the two counties have agreed unanimously to allow Greene to leave the authority.
Martin sent a note to the supervisors from the other two counties last week offering sincere thanks for the work to reach the agreement and asking that the three counties, and not RSA, decide how to divide the assets.
“We urge your recollection that RSA was created by our three counties to serve and service our partner counties’ interests,” Martin said in his letter. “Our three counties have invested time, care and local resources into RSA and its infrastructure in our respective counties for years. The RSA assets to be discussed are really assets of each of our respective counties. … Greene County respectfully suggests that it is for the three partner counties (not RSA) to decide how the RSA assets shall be divided. If the three RSA partner counties leave this issue to RSA, it appears quite possible that this could indeed be a difficult, time consuming and very expensive exercise for all of us.”
Martin said it is not his intention for anything to be hidden from RSA staff or the RSA attorney Terry Lynn.
“We don’t intend for anything to be hidden,” he said. “We also don’t intend for this process to be artificially enlarged or protracted or expensive.”
Martin told the Greene supervisors on June 8 that he sees RSA’s role now as one to “facilitate the actions that the three counties have taken and that’s an administrative task. I don’t see it as a legal task. That’s my opinion.”
As of press time Tuesday, Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Jr. had yet to rule on whether the facility fee charged on RSA bills to Greene County customers since 2014 to pay off the RSA debt assumed by Greene County in 2005 is an illegal tax.