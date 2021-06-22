BOS asks Madison, Orange to help plan RSA withdrawal

Both Taylor and Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin have urged supervisors in the other two counties to compel RSA staff to work with the three counties to develop a plan to expedite the process of releasing Greene from the partnership.

“At a recent RSA meeting, the RSA lawyer declared publicly that the division of RSA assets—as they’re all separate in the three counties; and the liabilities—for Greene it’s only $154,000… she says it will be difficult, time consuming and expensive. I want to stay to our board and our community publicly that I take issue with that. I noticed that the RSA lawyer is paid by the hour and as of today, through the course of this dispute, the RSA attorney has been paid a sum equal to between six and seven times the average Greene County annual household income,” Taylor said.

Taylor said there is no reason to continue to drag out the process now that the two counties have agreed unanimously to allow Greene to leave the authority.

Martin sent a note to the supervisors from the other two counties last week offering sincere thanks for the work to reach the agreement and asking that the three counties, and not RSA, decide how to divide the assets.