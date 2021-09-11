Bookmarks for Sept. 12

Sean Rubin, a Charlottesville author and illustrator, released a new children’s picture book on Sept. 11.

“This Very Tree” is the story of 9/11 from the perspective of the Survivor Tree, a Callery pear that survived being buried in rubble and now stands at the memorial at Ground Zero. Rubin used Callery pear trees at the University of Virginia as models for his illustrations. UVa psychologist Lucy Guarnera advised him on the book to ensure accurate depictions of responses to and recovery from trauma.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present “Automated and Connected Vehicles: A Glimpse at the Vehicle of the Future” as a Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Amanda Hamm, connected and automated vehicle program manager with the Virginia Department of Transportation, and Marty Miller, research associate in advanced vehicle systems and interfaces at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, will lead a virtual presentation about the vehicle technology of the future. It will explore the differences between automated and connected vehicles and how the technology will affect people’s lives.

The program can be accessed through Zoom or by a toll-free telephone number. Sign up for the event at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.