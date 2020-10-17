Bookmarks for Oct. 18

The following Jefferson-Madison Regional Library virtual events are scheduled for this week. To register, go to jmrl.org.

» 7 p.m. Wednesday: Northside Library will present “Writing for Your Mental Health,” a virtual writing workshop that can be accessed by Zoom or by a toll-free number. Come prepared to write. There will be a discussion of writing as a path to resilience in uncertain or chaotic times, as well as a writing exercise designed to help people reflect on their emotional experiences and regain balance. Space is limited; sign up at jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

» 6 p.m. Thursday: Northside Library’s Green Pen Poets group will meet to talk about the art and craft of poetry and listen to each other’s poems. The virtual program can be accessed via Zoom, or you can join by using a toll-free phone number. The group is for people 18 and older who love to write poetry and talk about it. Email csmith@jmrl.org for registration details.

