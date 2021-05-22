 Skip to main content
Bookmarks for May 23
Poet Myra Anderson will lead a poetry workshop with local students during her trip to Charlottesville sister city Winneba, Ghana.

Anderson won a grant from the Charlottesville Sister City Commission to take her Peace, Love, Poetry workshop to Winneba. She originally planned to present the workshop in May 2020, but her trip was delayed a year as a result of the pandemic. She is making her second trip to Winneba, this time as part of a nine-member delegation that left Charlottesville on May 16.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is extending its hours and in-person visiting options as part of its move to Tier 2 in its COVID-19 response plan.

Appointments no longer are necessary, and contactless and drive-up access to materials will continue. The Bookmobile will offer limited services now. Patrons must continue to use the book drops for returning books.

Patrons must limit in-person visits to two hours and must wear masks and observe proper physical distancing. There will be capacity limits, and all programs and events will remain virtual at this time.

Public computer use and self-serve printing will be available during Tier 2.

To get more details, go to jmrl.org.

Judge rules against Stanardsville mayor, another resident, in Dogwood Valley case
Judge rules against Stanardsville mayor, another resident, in Dogwood Valley case

Last month, a judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit upheld a 2019 decision ruling that two Greene County men are personally liable regarding actions taken by a homeowner’s association in Greene. 

Judge Dale Durrer ruled April 23 that evidence from this case shows that probable cause exists that allegedly shows Mayor Gary Lowe and Matthew Brown "violated several Virginia penal statutes, including, without limitation, obtaining money by false pretenses, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."

