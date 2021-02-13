Bookmarks for Feb. 14

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering the following virtual events this week. To learn how to sign up for the event of your choice, go to jmrl.org.
» 7 p.m. Tuesday: Bring Your Own Book Club gives readers a chance to share recent books they’ve enjoyed and learn what others are reading. Access the meeting by Zoom or a toll-free phone number; for details, call (434) 979-7151 or go to jmrl.org.
» Brown Baggers Book Club members will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to get the participation details for computer or phone access.
» 5 p.m. Thursday: Right of Way Book Discussion Club, presented by the City of Charlottesville, JMRL and Piedmont Environmental Council, will talk about “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America” by Angie Schmitt. Learn more at https://www.pecva.org/event/right-of-way-book-club-discussion/.
» 7 p.m. Thursday: Philosophy Book Club members will talk about “Plato at the Googleplex: Why Philosophy Won’t Go Away” by Rebecca Goldstein. Everyone is welcome — even if you haven’t read the book. If you’d like to read ahead for the March 18 meeting, the title is “At the Existentialist Cafe” by Sarah Bakewell.
» 10 a.m. Friday: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will discuss “Something Fresh” by P.G. Wodehouse. Register to access the meeting by Zoom or a toll-free phone number. The title for the March 19 meeting is “Sula” by Toni Morrison.
Sam’s Club is presenting a series of Zoom events to connect readers and Black creators during Black History Month. Authors will read from their work.
Vashti Harrison and her “Little Leaders” series will be featured at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meena Harris will present “Ambitious Girl” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
At 11 a.m. Feb. 27, Linsey Davis will be on hand with “Stay This Way Forever.”
Sign up at walmart.zoom.us.