Bookmarks for Feb. 14

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering the following virtual events this week. To learn how to sign up for the event of your choice, go to jmrl.org.

» 7 p.m. Tuesday: Bring Your Own Book Club gives readers a chance to share recent books they’ve enjoyed and learn what others are reading. Access the meeting by Zoom or a toll-free phone number; for details, call (434) 979-7151 or go to jmrl.org.

» Brown Baggers Book Club members will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Email kfarrell@jmrl.org to get the participation details for computer or phone access.

» 5 p.m. Thursday: Right of Way Book Discussion Club, presented by the City of Charlottesville, JMRL and Piedmont Environmental Council, will talk about “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America” by Angie Schmitt. Learn more at https://www.pecva.org/event/right-of-way-book-club-discussion/.

» 7 p.m. Thursday: Philosophy Book Club members will talk about “Plato at the Googleplex: Why Philosophy Won’t Go Away” by Rebecca Goldstein. Everyone is welcome — even if you haven’t read the book. If you’d like to read ahead for the March 18 meeting, the title is “At the Existentialist Cafe” by Sarah Bakewell.