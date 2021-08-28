Bookmarks for Aug. 29

The University of Virginia Press is publishing “The Illimitable Freedom of the Human Mind: Thomas Jefferson’s Idea of a University” by Andrew J. O’Shaughnessy in September.
O’Shaughnessy is offering a twin biography of Jefferson in retirement and UVa in its earliest years. He is vice president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello and Saunders Director of the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies.
His previous books include “An Empire Divided: The American Revolution and and the British Caribbean” and “The Men Who Lost America: British Leadership, the American Revolution and the Fate of the Empire,” which won the George Washington Book Prize.
Nancy C. Parrish, author of “The Downton Era: Great Houses, Churchills and Mitfords,” will be the first guest author of the year at Fluvanna County Library. She will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the monthly meeting of Friends of the Fluvanna County Library, and books will be available for purchase and signing.
Parrish, whose doctorate is from the College of William and Mary, did research for her book in England, Belgium, France and the U.S. For the latest details on mask use and other COVID-19 safety protocols, call the library at (434) 589-1400.
Author Elaine Ruggieri has published her debut novel, “Retreat at St. Jerome’s.” It follows an agnostic heroine who takes a job teaching at a small Catholic college in hopes of easing her stress after a recent divorce.
Ruggieri, a member of Blue Ridge Writers and the Virginia Writers Club, has written contest-winning short stories that have been published in several anthologies featuring works by Virginia writers.
Author Elizabeth Dale Phillips has written a memoir, “Have Chignon — Will Travel: Touring Italy with the Bluebell Girls, 1960-61.” It is set for a Sept. 28 release.
The memoir explores her time as a member of a dance troupe that toured Italy and draws from letters she wrote at the time. It will be available at New Dominion Bookshop and online sources.
She has recorded a podcast, “Bluebells Forever Episode No. 25, ‘Going Strong at 80,’” in which she described how she got the job as a dancer. A follow-up podcast, “Bluebells Forever Episode No. 86, ‘Have Chignon — Will Travel,’’’ tells the story of how the memoir came into being.
Phillips, a classical musician and longtime member of the Wednesday Music Club, retired from a career as a financial auditor.
Author Lauren Tweel Oakey, a University of Virginia graduate, has written “Waiting for Adeline,” a new children’s book about the arrival of a baby sister.
Watercolor illustrations are by Britt Van Deusen. The book is scheduled for release on Sept. 13 by Belle Isle Books of Richmond.