Bookmarks for Aug. 29

The University of Virginia Press is publishing “The Illimitable Freedom of the Human Mind: Thomas Jefferson’s Idea of a University” by Andrew J. O’Shaughnessy in September.

O’Shaughnessy is offering a twin biography of Jefferson in retirement and UVa in its earliest years. He is vice president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello and Saunders Director of the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies.

His previous books include “An Empire Divided: The American Revolution and and the British Caribbean” and “The Men Who Lost America: British Leadership, the American Revolution and the Fate of the Empire,” which won the George Washington Book Prize.

Nancy C. Parrish, author of “The Downton Era: Great Houses, Churchills and Mitfords,” will be the first guest author of the year at Fluvanna County Library. She will speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday during the monthly meeting of Friends of the Fluvanna County Library, and books will be available for purchase and signing.

Parrish, whose doctorate is from the College of William and Mary, did research for her book in England, Belgium, France and the U.S. For the latest details on mask use and other COVID-19 safety protocols, call the library at (434) 589-1400.