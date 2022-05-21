Best Bets for Sunday, May 22

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

The North Country: Champion Brewing, (434) 295-2739 (BREW).

Music on the Patio by Midlife Crisis Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Old Soul featuring Jon Spear and Dara James: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Hope and Recovery” with classical violinist Sarah Darling, classical violinist Fiona Hughes, classical violist Jason Fisher, classical cellist Benjamin Wyatt and reader Kenneth A. Myers, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, $25, $10 youths.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tuba Skinny: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $27 advance. Moved from Jefferson Theater; all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with Matty Metcalfe: 1-4 p.m., oysters by Oyster Catcher Sea Farm available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.