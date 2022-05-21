 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bets for Sunday, May 22

  • 0

“Tuck Everlasting — The Musical”: Albemarle High School Players, 2 p.m., Albemarle High School, (434) 975-9300, $10, $5 children and high school students.

“Elvis Has Left the Building”: Persimmon Tree Players, 3 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra, $75-$12, pre-show meals available, picnic welcome.

The North Country: Champion Brewing, (434) 295-2739 (BREW).

Music on the Patio by Midlife Crisis Band: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Old Soul featuring Jon Spear and Dara James: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “Hope and Recovery” with classical violinist Sarah Darling, classical violinist Fiona Hughes, classical violist Jason Fisher, classical cellist Benjamin Wyatt and reader Kenneth A. Myers, 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, $25, $10 youths.

People are also reading…

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly Latin social dance, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tuba Skinny: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $27 advance. Moved from Jefferson Theater; all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Session Sunday Live Music Series with Matty Metcalfe: 1-4 p.m., oysters by Oyster Catcher Sea Farm available, Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, picnics welcome.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert