Best Bets for Saturday, Oct. 17

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
» Devils Backbone Walk-in Concert with Mandolin Orange, Dom Flemons and Kate Rhudy: Gates open at 1 p.m., music begins at 2 p.m., Devils Backbone Basecamp & Meadows in Roseland, (434) (540) 602-6018, $750-$120, benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
» Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
» Apple Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges in Syria, (540) 923-4231, $10, $5 ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger, reservations required.
» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “42”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
» The Mike Lucci Band: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» The Porch Dogs: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
» Tom Teasley: “Drumming Through Cultures & Time,” 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 students and seniors.
