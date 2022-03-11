Bertram Mar 11, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crozet teen draws rave reviews, earns ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol' The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood. UVa Medical School appoints new surgical chief New leader comes from Ohio State University Pence to speak at University of Virginia next month Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday. A message from Dr. Petri, and more answers, too A message to the readers from Dr. Bill: Orange man arrested in Graves Mill murder An Orange County man has been charged with murder following an incident that occurred Monday in Graves Mill. Former city manager Richardson drops lawsuit against Charlottesville City Council, city officials Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi… UVa gives Ryan three-year extension on contract University of Virginia leadership has extended the contract of President Jim Ryan for another three years. Three takeaways from Virginia's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament. Officials mull ways to give Buford Middle School a retooling "It was kind of shocking to see the spaces and to realize the severe state of disrepair that the building was in. We really have to do better for our kids," board member Sherry Kraft said. Virginia basketball star Reece Beekman is fueled by memory of his late brother “I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”