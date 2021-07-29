Bear
This happy fella came from Kuwait this week! He was rescued as a puppy by an expat living abroad. In... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville police said the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, which started the investigation.
Two bystanders saved a Fredericksburg police officer from a more severe beating early Wednesday by pulling a suspect off an officer who was being assaulted, police said Thursday.
The body was found in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park.
So far, 14 groups, 18 individuals have expressed interest
The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.
Estimated rents on the apartment units have gone up significantly since the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors first shot down the proposal.
Former Virginia standout Mamadi Diakite capped a memorable first season of professional basketball on Tuesday night by winning an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The local radio host claims his right to vote was violated, he was the subject of voter intimidation and that he was the victim of assault, battery and false imprisonment at the hands of the two unnamed poll workers.
UVa officials say 85% of students have received their vaccinations and are eligible to enroll in classes for the fall. They estimated that 78.5% of the school’s academic division employees are fully vaccinated.
Julia Christine Devlin, 55, was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14; her wrecked car was found abandoned three days later in the park's southern region.