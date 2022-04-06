Be There: From Houserockers to new music to jazz, it's a busy week

This week’s Be There performances begin with an appearance by The Houserockers that already has sold out one of its two “This Could Be It” dates.

The time-honored band will be at the Charlottesville Elks Lodge No. 389 on Friday and Saturday; Saturday’s show has sold out, so fans will want to get tickets to Friday’s event soon. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7 p.m.

The band, which has performed for all kinds of parties, proms and functions over the years, will be welcoming a variety of former members to the stage. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Charlottesville Elks.

Tickets are $30. Seating is limited; tables can be reserved for parties of eight or 10. The lodge is at 389 Elk Drive. To get tickets and details, email houserock ers22@gmail.com or dial (434) 981-8502.

At Charlottesville Chamber Music FestivalPerformers from the Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival will take the stage in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The free event will include music by festival co-founder Raphael Bell on cello, Andrew Armstrong on piano and Amy Schwartz Moretti on violin. They’re teaming up to present a hometown show en route to New York City to perform at the Ukrainian Institute. Listen for Johannes Brahms’ “Piano Trio No. 3 in C minor, Op. 101,” as well as Franz Schubert’s “Arpeggione Sonata” and shorter pieces by Samuel Coleridge Taylor and Lili Boulanger.

Be sure to bring a mask for the event, which is scheduled to last about an hour and a quarter. For details, go to cville chambermusic.org or call (434) 295-5395.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to mark your calendars for this year’s festival, which is set for Sept. 8 to 18.

At the University of VirginiaThe UVa Department of Music’s New Music Ensemble, directed by I-Jen Fang, will perform new, experimental and improvised music at 8 p.m. Thursday in Cabell Hall Auditorium.

The four pieces on the program include “Stay on It” by American composer Julius Eastman and world premieres by ensemble members.

The concert is free. Get details at (434) 924-3052.

Jazz at UVaA mini jazz festival, “Jazz on the Fly!”, is on the way to Cabell Hall Auditorium. Free Bridge Quintet will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, and the UVa Jazz Ensemble will present “Contingencies and Resiliencies!” at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Free Bridge Quintet, the university’s faculty jazz quintet, welcomes new pianist Calvin Brown, a singer-songwriter and jazz artist who started his career at 13 playing piano in church. Brown is a new member but an old friend to John D’earth on trumpet, Peter Spaar on bass, Jeff Decker on saxophones and Robert Jospe on drums and percussion.

Brown toured the United States and Europe with Lady Rose Watson’s Gospel Angels after graduating from Berklee College of Music, and many audience members will recognize him as the keyboard player in many Central Virginia groups. With his own seven-piece band, he performs his own music in Calvin Presents.

Guitarist Mike Rosensky and trombonist Nathaniel Lee will be joining the musicians.

Tickets are $15; UVa faculty and staff members pay $13. Students get in for $5, and tickets are free for UVa students who reserve them in advance.

UVa’s Jazz Ensemble, directed by D’earth, will perform music from “Infernal Resilience,” the double album it recorded during the lockdown year. The ensemble recorded seven different albums, in fact, branching out to record its four small groups and two distinguished major projects in addition to music by the big band. Dizzy Gillespie’s “Con Alma,” Slide Hampton’s “Slide’s Derangement” and Bob Brookmeyer’s “ABC Blues” also will be on the program.

Jazz4Justice is co-sponsoring the concerts. The organization raises public awareness of Legal Aid, as well as funds. Tickets are $10; UVa faculty and staff members get in for $9, and students pay $5.

For details, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or dial (434) 924-3376. And if you can’t make it in person, the concerts will be accessible on YouTube.

Jazz vocalsCharlottesville Jazz Society and WTJU-FM will present Anglo-Trinidadian jazz singer and songwriter Tessa Souter in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Unity of Charlottesville.

Souter’s style moves seamlessly from Spanish, North African and Middle Eastern influences to swinging American jazz.

Souter explores her mixed-race heritage in “Picture in Black and White,” her critically acclaimed 2018 album.

In advance, tickets are $20 for general admission; Charlottesville Jazz Society members pay $15. They are available at CJS.ticketbud.com. All tickets available at the door will be $25. Learn more at cvillejazz.org or dial (434) 249-6191.

