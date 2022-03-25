Bambino is amazing! Incredibly friendly, cuddly, and curious. Very vocal. Does not like closed doors. :-p Will want to explore... View on PetFinder
The incident occurred hours after a fundraiser for the Peace in the Streets at Fry's Spring Beach Club ended.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is receiving a $5.75 million grant from writer and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to help fund…
Fluvanna County officials say they are “monitoring an evolving situation with a privately-owned dam” located at McIver Lake.
The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law.
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, a Virginia native who has guided Missouri State to NCAA Tournament appearances each of the past two years, is UVa's new women's basketball coach.
The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.
After a lengthy planning process, controversy and death threats, the tiny town of Scottsville could see its first substantial housing developm…
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
When Kim Grover of Charlottesville decided to hike the Appalachian Trail, she knew she wanted to hike for more than just herself.
UVa missed two key late free throws and Kihei Clark’s isolation drive for a game-winner was blocked at the buzzer, allowing St. Bonaventure to rally for a 52-51 win in the NIT quarterfinals Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
