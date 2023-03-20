The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Town of Orange Police Department are investigating a missing juvenile.

Layla Aurora Vaughan, age 12, was last seen Friday, March 17, at approximately 6 p.m. near Barbour Street in the Town of Orange. An initial report issued by OCSO describes Vaughan as a white/mixed race female who is about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue and black plaid pajama pants and gray slippers.

According to the report, Vaughan “could possibly be staying at an unknown friend or family member’s house within Orange County or the Town of Orange.”

Town of Orange Police Lt. Rebecca Moody said that her department has received several leads since Vaughan was reported missing, but that she was unable to release the names of persons who may be accompanying Vaughan due to their status as minors. Moody said that at this time, the case is being handled as a runaway incident.

Those with information regarding Vaughan’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Orange County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 672-1234 or Sgt. Norvelle with the Town of Orange Police Department at (540) 672-1491.

(Note: This report was generated at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20. For additional updates, check the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.)