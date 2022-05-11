Athlete spotlight: Aidan Peters

One of the great things about baseball is the individual battles throughout the game.

Whether it’s a pitcher trying to maneuver his way out of a jam, or a batter trying to come through for his team with a clutch hit in a key situation.

Charlottesville High baseball player Aidan Peters is facing his own battle right now after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around bones.

The disease most often begins in the leg bones and in the pelvis, but can occur in any bone. It is most common in children or teenager, but can occur at any age.

In March of 2021, Peters started to experience hip and back pain and the following month went in for X-rays, but the results showed nothing suspicious. He attended physical therapy to help with the issue and continued it throughout the summer and fall, taking part in Charlottesville High’s fall conditioning program.

Despite the rehab, Peters said the issue intensified.

“My pain was getting worse,” he said. “After a few months, it was really hard to manage so after a couple of doctor’s visits’ they realized that I had lost a lot of weight in the last year.”

The 17-year old junior had an MRI last September when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“I didn’t learn much about Ewing’s, but I did learn that it’s very rare and there is a low survival rate, so I knew that it would be a particularly difficult battle,” Peters said.

The treatment schedule was tedious to say the least. He was diagnosed on Sept. 29 and had his first round of chemotherapy the next day. These treatments continued every two weeks at UVa before getting a brief break around the holidays.

“I think one of the hardest parts of the treatment was right at the start, meeting a bunch of new people, being in the hospital a bunch, and getting used to the really annoying parts of chemo,” Peters said. “One of the best parts of the treatment though was around the holidays when they gave me a slight break from chemo.”

Over the holiday, Peters’ family met with several surgeons, who agreed he was not a candidate for surgery at this time. The doctors suggested an alternative treatment, called Proton Beam Radiation, which radiates the least amount of healthy tissue possible.

The one downside of the treatment, is that the nearest facility, INOVA, was located in Falls Church, nearly two hours away.

“With the help of some of our family friends, we got a long-term hotel in Northern Virginia for the whole time I’d be doing radiation,” he explained. “After I had a few more chemos at UVa, I stared radiation. I did 28 round of radiation every day for five and a half weeks and during that, I also did two rounds of chemo at INOVA.”

Peters has just two more treatments left and should be completed by the end of the month. The next course of action would be an additional radiation treatment on his lungs.

He admits, the last eight months have been exhausting.

“I think one of the hardest parts of the treatment was right at the start, meeting a bunch of new people, being in the hospital a bunch, and getting used to the really annoying parts of chemo,” Peters said. “Another really hard part was when I was getting radiation in NOVA, going back and forth, needing to sleep in a hotel and be away from my friends and getting used to a different facility.”

Another downside was not being able to take the field with his Black Knights teammates. A pitcher and outfielder for Charlottesville, he missed his freshman season on junior varsity because of COVID-19. Last spring, he earned considerable playing time on varsity and was a second-team, all-Jefferson District performer as a utility performer.

“He was set to be our most consistent returning pitcher this year,” said Charlottesville baseball coach Robert Cox. “We have missed his presence on the mound and in the dugout this year. Aidan is a quiet leader, who leads by example and never backs down from a challenge.”

Cox also served as Peters’ AP Environmental Science class prior to his diagnosis and treatments starting last September and called him a ‘great student that was always willing to take challenging classes’.

When the news broke about Peters’ condition, the reaction was disappointment.

“The team’s reaction was of shock and our immediate response was of just trying to help him through the whole process and keep his spirits up, in whatever ways we could,” said junior Jin Oishi. “We tried to do our best to support him as a team with a large poster, meals and this shoelace fundraiser organized by Ms. Shinseki, as well as a lot of individual support in many forms, through text and social media, pretty much every way we could try to get to him.”

Oishi and Peters have been friends since they were kids, both attending Burnley Moran Elementary. The constant bond in their friendship has always been baseball.

“I can recall vividly the first time I played against him at the age of 10 in Little League and being impressed by the fiery intensity with which he player,” Oishi said. “A characteristic of his gameplay that carried through into his high school baseball career.”

In December, the team presented Peters his No. 17 jersey from the previous year to let him know that he’s still part of the team.

“There is a powerful sentiment that Aidan and I share,” Oishi said. “A poetry that I cannot translate into mere words, beyond just brief tastes of success. A burning flame of perfectionism that we try and control. The grit that flickers in his eyes of a pitcher seeking the final out of a game is the grit that Aidan threw every single pitch with. Yet, what made him the exemplary baseball player that he was, was his complete command of this passion. This composure, under any circumstance, which set him apart and allowed him to succeed.”

Charlottesville’s Black Knights Athletic Club sponsored a special fundraiser, selling special “Aidan #17” shoelaces at $10 a pair to help the family offset some of the costs of the growing medical bills.

“The amount of people that bought shoelaces on the first day they were available showed me that people were really waiting for something they could do to support me,” Peters said. “Usually, you get a lot of support at the beginning of your treatment and it kind of dwindles as it goes on. This was a really nice reminder that people are still thinking about me.”

On Thursday, Peters will join his teammates for the first time this season in the final home game of the season against Monticello. The junior will be honored prior to the game and is set to throw out the first pitch of the game.

“It’s really an honor to get to throw out the first pitch,” Peters said. “I’m really excited to see the whole team again. When they offered to do this, instead of Senior Night, I was flattered. It’s also going to be great to see a bunch of people from school coming out to the game.”

Peters, who’s favorite teams are the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals. New York Yankees first baseman, Anthony Rizzo, who is also a cancer survivor, and reigning American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani are his favorite players.

“Baseball has helped me get through this because from all my time playing baseball, I learned that no matter what, you should never give up and you should keep fighting as long as you can,” Peters said. “Baseball has kind of been the light at the end of the tunnel for me. The reward for all the hard work. The support that I’ve got from not only the team, but the whole community, has been overwhelming. Whether it was bringing us dinner or doing our grocery shopping, the support has been wonderful.”

Peters also credits his family for helping him remain focused during this fight.

My family has always had the mindset that if there is a chance that I will beat this, then that’s what I’ll do,” he said. “Seeing as both my parents are cancer survivors, I always thought ‘why shouldn’t I beat this’.”

For Cox, this battle rings close to his heart as well.

“I lost my mother and a grandmother to cancer, so it was very important to me to support and honor Aidan during his battle,” Cox said. “Charlottesville has a very close-knit baseball family and it has rallied around Aidan and his family as would be expected.”

Oishi can’t wait for Thursday.

“It will be really special,” he said. “It’s very hard to articulate all the emotions. All I can really say is that there is truly nobody more deserving to go out there and throw this first pitch than Aidan. He is just a wonderful person and true fighter and I know he will get through all of this.”

Peters expects Thursday to be a night to remember in his return to the diamond.

“I have loved baseball since the moment I started playing when I was five,” he said. “I’ve always loved the fact that while it’s a team sport, everyone still gets a moment to shine. I have been playing at Charlottesville since my freshman year, then in my sophomore year I moved up to varsity. Some of my favorite memories are definitely hitting my first home run off my friend, Beckett [Yates], pitching my first varsity game last year and throwing a combined no-hitter with one of my teammates in middle school.”