Ask the Expert: Why does aging increase your risk for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia?

Why does aging increase your risk for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia?

Age is the biggest known risk factor for most cases of Alzheimer’s disease. In part, this is because health difficulties associated with aging are also risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

For example, vascular changes such as high blood pressure, blood vessel disease and infarcts (small areas of dead tissue resulting from a lack of blood supply to those areas of the brain) all happen more frequently with age and also are risk factors for dementia.

Other brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease, including the buildup of amyloid and tau proteins (both of which are important factors in the development of Alzheimer’s), also increase with age. Atrophy or shrinking of the hippocampus, which is a brain structure associated with memory, can also occur as we age.

Changes in sleep patterns and habits as we get older are other important factors. We know that sleep quality and time spent asleep decrease with age, and there is increasing evidence that poor sleep is associated with increased risk for Alzheimer’s.

A general decrease in bioenergetic efficiency (the brain’s ability to process and utilize energy) in aging has also been considered a possible culprit in increasing our risk for Alzheimer’s disease as we age.

It is not one particular feature of aging, but the combination of all of these factors, that may cause an increased risk for Alzheimer’s and dementia as we age.

For more information about Alzheimer’s and dementia care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/alzheimers-memory-disorders.