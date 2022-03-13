Ask the Expert: What is the difference between home health and in-home care aides?

What are my options for care at home?

There are many situations in which we may require more assistance. This may be due to acute, or temporary, issues, such as coming out of the hospital, suffering a fall or changing medications. This need could also be due to the progression of chronic issues, such as functional decline or memory troubles. In addition to care from our family or friends, there are resources available to assist with in-home care needs.

What is home health?

If you are eligible, home health care provides a wide range of skilled services in your home for an illness of injury. Often covered by Medicare, examples of skilled home services include wound care for pressure sores or a surgical wound; patient or caregiver education; intravenous or nutrition therapy; injections; or monitoring serious illnesses and unstable health conditions. Home health providers are trained professionals and have strict COVID-19 safety protocols similar to medical clinics.

Who is eligible for home health?

Home health is for people who are homebound and have specific medical needs requiring skilled care by nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists or respiratory therapists. If you are considering home health, talk with your doctor about your care needs.

What is an in-home care aide?

If home health is not an option for your care needs, then there is the option of hiring an in-home care aide. These aides either work independently or through an agency.

As the backgrounds and training of in-home aides varies, so do the services they provide. Common examples of use for in-home aides include companion careand assistance with activities of daily living or transportation.

In-home care aides are not often covered by insurance and are paid for by the person or their family. The cost of an in-home care aide varies based on the aide’s background and training, the patient’s care needs and the length of care required. Given the diversity of in-home care aides, ask about their COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure they align with your comfort level.

Where can I find my options for care at home?

Talk openly and honestly with your doctor about your in-home care needs. Your doctor can help you to determine if you are eligible for home services and if these would be appropriate for you. You can also look on the Medicare website to see a list of agencies that serve your area (https://www.medicare.gov/what-medicare-covers/whats-home-health-care), which includes UVa Continuum Home Health (https://uvahealth.com/locations/profile/continuum-home-health).

If you are looking for an in-home health aide, there are a variety of community resources and organizations to help you find a good fit. One local resource is JABA, our Jefferson Area Board for Aging. You can get information on its website (jabacares.org) or by scheduling a meeting with one of its counselors.

To schedule an appointment with a UVa geriatrician, call (434) 982-6282.

Dr. Laurie R. Archbald-Pannone is a geriatrician and associate professor of medicine at UVa Health.