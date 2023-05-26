In this Feb. 23, 2010 file photo, Janet Jenkins, of Fair Haven, Vt., involved in a same-sex custody battle with Lisa Miller, holds up a photo of her daughter, Isabella, for television cameras in Rutland, Vt. Miller, who left the United States for more than a decade with her child to avoid sharing custody of her daughter with her former same-sex partner says her lawyer in a long-unning legal dispute suggested she flee.