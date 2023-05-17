Related to this story
Most Popular
Calvin Ness, a Buford Middle School student, was one of Burnley-Moran Elementary School principal Dr. Elizabeth Korab’s three children.
Nearby property owners served as plaintiffs arguing Friday that the block-sized building at 2005 JPA would overwhelm its surroundings.
Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight at the intersection of Preston and Madison avenues that blocked traffic …
Vying for the Dem. nomination of a new State Senate district, they agreed on the need to curb Virginia's largest electric utility Dominion.
One teenager was sent to University of Virginia Medical Center and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Augusta County early Sun…