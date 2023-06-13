Related to this story
Most Popular
“You can’t have those if everyone has the same views as you,” Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis said. “It’s no fun to debate with people wit…
Brian Edgington's complete game leads Virginia past Duke and into the College World Series.
Kellen Squire says he wants to “set the record straight” after his challenger in the Democratic primary made much of online comments Squire ma…
As of Friday morning, Crozet had the worst air quality index in the entire state. Charlottesville ranked sixth.
“If there’s a campaign putting something out on its Facebook page and it’s a flyer to an event and it’s got their logo on it, to me that’s a c…