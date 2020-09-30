Art Notes for Oct. 1

• Paintings and photographs by Cecilia Schultz can be seen through Oct. 31 at Revalation Vineyards.

The current Art @ The Vineyard exhibition is on view at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. Get all the details at revalationvineyards.com or dial (540) 407-1236.

• C'ville Arts will present masks by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson in "Unmasked!" throughout the month of October. Eilertson's colorful, sustainably made masks are built on coconut shells and decorated with found objects collected over time.

All customers and staff members are required to wear masks; if you do not have a mask, a cloth mask made by one of the member artists will be provided. There will not be a First Fridays event this time. For information, visit cvillearts.org or call (434) 972-9500.

• The Gallery at Studio IX will present "Grow Plants, The End Is Near!" by Allyson Mellberg and Jeremy Taylor through Nov. 6. A Virtual Happy Hour and Artist Talk will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

In this exhibition, the Charlottesville artists explore the ways in which people communicate with each other and their environment, as well as the ways in which miscommunication shows up physically in bodies, animals, objects and surroundings.