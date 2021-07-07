Art Notes for July 8

Karen Knierim’s new exhibition of watercolors at Random Row Brewery, “Beaches and Blooms,” can be seen during July and August, and an opening event is set for 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Art fans who buy Knierim’s paintings get to decide whether the sale price will be donated to Live Arts or Rivanna Trails Foundation. For details, dial (434) 960-8571 or email khknierim@yahoo.com.
Fluvanna Art Association is getting ready for its biannual art supplies tag sale, which is set for 10 a.m. to noon July 16 outside Fluvanna Public Library.
If you’re in the market for paints, brushes, art books, canvas, paper and all kinds of supplies, proceeds from the tag sale will help the Art Association support arts education in Fluvanna County. Learn more about the organization at fluvan naart.com.
Revalation Vineyard’s Art @ The Vineyard series will present paintings by Richard Young through Aug. 31. Head to 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison to see the work. For details, visit revalationvineyard.com or call (540) 407-1236.
Scottsville Museum is displaying a watercolor painting of Scottsville’s Horseshoe Bend that was created by Thomas Harrison Wilkinson in 1874. The painting was a gift from Wilson L. Harrison and his family.
Wilkinson, born in England, settled in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He painted many landscapes, seascapes and pastoral images, and he most likely captured the Horseshoe Bend image while visiting the South in 1874.
Clay Play Day is coming up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 in front of the Historic Train Depot on Short Street at The Arts Center in Orange. Artist Jess Cifizzari has cast four ceramic rearing horses that will be going on display around town, and locals will get an opportunity to turn balls of clay into works of art to create an atmosphere of art and inspiration.
There also will be opportunities to make sculptures and to help build a mobile for the Arts Center’s community garden. Look for a free play station, too. To learn more about the free event, go to artscenterinorange.com.