Art Notes for July 8

Karen Knierim’s new exhibition of watercolors at Random Row Brewery, “Beaches and Blooms,” can be seen during July and August, and an opening event is set for 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Art fans who buy Knierim’s paintings get to decide whether the sale price will be donated to Live Arts or Rivanna Trails Foundation. For details, dial (434) 960-8571 or email khknierim@yahoo.com.

Fluvanna Art Association is getting ready for its biannual art supplies tag sale, which is set for 10 a.m. to noon July 16 outside Fluvanna Public Library.

If you’re in the market for paints, brushes, art books, canvas, paper and all kinds of supplies, proceeds from the tag sale will help the Art Association support arts education in Fluvanna County. Learn more about the organization at fluvan naart.com.

Revalation Vineyard’s Art @ The Vineyard series will present paintings by Richard Young through Aug. 31. Head to 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison to see the work. For details, visit revalationvineyard.com or call (540) 407-1236.