Art Notes for Jan. 21

» McGuffey Art Center’s January exhibitions can be seen through Jan. 29.

The New Members’ Exhibition can be seen in the Hallway Galleries. Look for works by members who were juried in for 2020, including Michael Brunelle, Mary Jane Check, Todd Daggett, Deborah Davis, Zoe Edgecomb, Karen Eide, Michelle Gagliano, Martin Geiger, Maria Huerta, Sri Kodakalla, Logan Mackethan, Lisa Philipps, Barbara Shenefield, Frank Shepard, Michael Snyder, Hannah Thomas Clark, Abigail Wilson and Emily Wright.

“Jill Kerttula: Photo, Stitch and Sketch” can be seen in the Smith Gallery. Her fiber art combines her interests in drawing, photography and stitching.

The former commercial design artist made the switch to full-time art creation in 2014. In 2018, she was one of two international artists chosen as “Rising Stars” to present solo shows at the International Quilt Festival in Houston. In 2019, Kerttula was juried into the Quilt National biennial show.

Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.

» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will open a new exhibition on Jan. 28.