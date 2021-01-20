Art Notes for Jan. 21

» McGuffey Art Center’s January exhibitions can be seen through Jan. 29.
The New Members’ Exhibition can be seen in the Hallway Galleries. Look for works by members who were juried in for 2020, including Michael Brunelle, Mary Jane Check, Todd Daggett, Deborah Davis, Zoe Edgecomb, Karen Eide, Michelle Gagliano, Martin Geiger, Maria Huerta, Sri Kodakalla, Logan Mackethan, Lisa Philipps, Barbara Shenefield, Frank Shepard, Michael Snyder, Hannah Thomas Clark, Abigail Wilson and Emily Wright.
“Jill Kerttula: Photo, Stitch and Sketch” can be seen in the Smith Gallery. Her fiber art combines her interests in drawing, photography and stitching.
The former commercial design artist made the switch to full-time art creation in 2014. In 2018, she was one of two international artists chosen as “Rising Stars” to present solo shows at the International Quilt Festival in Houston. In 2019, Kerttula was juried into the Quilt National biennial show.
Learn more at mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will open a new exhibition on Jan. 28.
“Dub Leffler: Darkish” is a collection of watercolors made to illustrate children’s literature and other works. The exhibition explores the ways in which Indigenous children are represented in children’s literature and gives them a chance to see themselves reflected in books.
Leffler will speak about the importance of diversity in children’s literature during his virtual Artist Talk at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 11 a.m. Jan. 29. Get an early start on registration at virginia.zoom.us. Find more information at kluge-ruhe.org.
» “Reimagined” by Cary Oliva, which has been on display at Live Arts since February, is raising funds for the theater. Oliva will be donating 50% of the proceeds from the Polaroid photography show to Live Arts through the end of January.
A virtual art show is available at caryoliva.com, which is where works can be purchased.