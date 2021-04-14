Art Notes for April 15

The Dairy Market will be home to Virginia Tourism’s LOVE artwork from Saturday through April 25 on the market’s front patio.
Measuring 16 feet long and more than 6 feet high, the artwork brings to mind the “Virginia is for Lovers” branding.
Visitors are encouraged to take photos to share on social media, and the Dairy Market is offering a social media contest.
Want to participate? By April 25, follow the Dairy Market on social media, post a photo to Facebook or Instagram with the Dairy Market LOVE sign, tag @dairymarketcville and use the #LOVEVA hashtag.
A winner selected at random on April 27 will receive a $100 Dairy Market gift certificate and a swag bag, and a pizza menu item at Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza will be named after the winner.
To get into the spirit, Angelic’s Kitchen will serve heart-shaped pancakes that week. Eleva Coffee will be unveiling its new Blueberry Lavender London Fog. Starr Hill Brewery will offer deals on its Love beer and limited-time Peach Love, and its “Love Is Love” T-shirts will be 20% off.
Learn more at virginia.org/LOVE.
The Feminist Union of C'ville Creatives has released the second issue of its quarterly art zine.
"Mala Leche No. 2: Fever Dreams of Mother Earth" includes the work of 18 writers and artists from Central Virginia. Meesha Goldberg serves as special guest editor.
Contributors include Rochelle Sumner, Kori Price, Jess (JD) Walters, Laura Josephine Snyder, Sam Gray, Barbara Shenefield, Seo Kelleher, Mihr Danae, Mirande=a Elliott-Rader, Ramona Martinez, Brielle DuFlon, Elizabeth Mayer, Lana Gentry, Audrey Parks, Dana Wheeles, Makaela Johansen, Kendall King, Mica Rose and Kate Boland.
Copies are available at the RAD PRESS newsstand at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, McGuffey Art Center, Milli Coffee Roasters, Second Street Gallery, Studio IX/Jbird Coffee Supply and Visible Records. The zine also can be seen online at heyfucc.com.