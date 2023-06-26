The Art Guild of Greene has named Stanardsville native Natalee Page the recipient of the 2023 Lillian Baird Memorial Scholarship.

Awarded annually to a graduating senior who plans to pursue a course of study in the arts, the scholarship totals $2,000 and is funded primarily by the guild’s ongoing barn quilt project led by Vyvyan Rundgren.

Page plans to attend Piedmont Virginia Community College in the Charlottesville area in the fall to obtain her associate degree before transferring to a four-year institution, according to the guild.

Active throughout high school in the arts, Page served for years as president of the National Art Honor Society. Her program of study included both AP studio art and AP two-dimensional art. During her senior year, Page served as a teacher’s assistant in the art classroom.

Outside of the classroom, she volunteered at the annual clay festival and also painted the murals on the trailer in the Greene County Park.

At the annual Festival of the Arts held in April, Page received best in show for a realistic painting of a pomegranate. The juror for the show was “extremely impressed” with her composition.

Page considers herself to be multidimensional in her creative pursuits, the guild said in a statement. In addition to traditional drawing and painting, Page enjoys exploring digital photography and writing. Her favorite themes center on drawing people and developing character design.

When the guild asked what her summer plans included, she laughed and said that she would be taking driving lessons and would continue to work at Domino’s as she has done throughout her high school years.

"The Art Guild of Greene applauds Natalee’s accomplishments and wishes her much success in her future endeavors," the group said in its statement.