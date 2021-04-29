Armie
So, you're searching for the great white whale... Well, you've found him! Wait, no... I'm black and tan. Despite the... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer was discovered by searchers at 2:55 p.m. on Monday about 2.5 miles from the park boundary in Rappahannock County,
Under a new MOU with Firefly Broadband, Dominion and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, areas of Albemarle without high-speed internet would get fiber broadband service.
Douglas Craig Maldonado is charged with five felony counts of distributing child pornography after the department’s cybercrime unit began an investigation March 23.
Advocates seeking density, zoning changes to increase affordability and inclusion.
Charlottesville police arrested Justin Kyle Sadacca, 38, of Charlottesville, on Tuesday on charges of object sexual penetration by force relat…
The Wednesday mandate formalizes the Supreme Court of Virginia's opinion and removes an injunction preventing Charlottesville from relocating two Confederate statues.
Final safety measures for the fall semester, including mask mandates and gathering limits, are expected to be released by July 15.
Station cites need to meet increasing emergency calls.
The Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board on Tuesday proposed a new police oversight model and other changes to city policies to the Ci…
- Updated
A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence.