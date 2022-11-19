Annie is definitely opening up. She comes up to her foster mother and begins to purr when she feels like... View on PetFinder
D' Sean Perry, 22, and a linebacker and defensive end for the University of Virginia football team, is one of three people who was shot dead a…
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
An active shooter is at a University of Virginia Parking lot on Culbreth Road. Several shot have been fired. A suspect is at large. UVa police…
The third victim killed in Sunday night’s shooting at the University of Virginia was Cavaliers wide receiver Devin Chandler, UVa president Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning.
The suspect had a semi-automatic rifle, pistol, ammunition, magazines and a device used to make bullets fire faster in his on-Grounds dorm room.
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
In those earliest Sunday-night moments as people in and around the University of Virginia were gripped by the terrifying news that a homicidal…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits campus to pay his respects. The suspect faces an initial hearing on Wednesday.
The suspect was apprehended away from university Grounds, but police have not confirmed the exact location he was arrested.
Two fundraisers for the victims of Sunday night's shooting at the University of Virginia have been verified by the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.