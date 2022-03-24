Albright set examples of leadership

Madeleine K. Albright stood out and stood up. As the first female U.S. secretary of state and one of the few female leaders on the global stage during the 1990s, Albright - who died Wednesday at the age of 84 - took a hard line against dictators and tyrants from the Balkans to Haiti to Rwanda. She pushed the United States to intervene in the Bosnian war in 1995 and again four years later to stop Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic in Kosovo. Hers was a steadfast belief that democracy would triumph over authoritarianism and that the United States had to lead for it to happen. She also championed the expansion of NATO to include Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The doctrine that she called "assertive multilateralism" became a defining U.S. foreign policy of the post-Cold War era.

Albright's own story embodied the American Dream. Born in Czechoslovakia just before World War II, she came to the United States at age 11 as a refugee from the Nazis and communism and graduated from Wellesley College in 1959, marrying three days after graduation. She was shut out of early professional opportunities because she was a woman. When her twins were born prematurely, she spent months in the hospital learning Russian and went on to earn a doctorate in government from Columbia University in 1976. She did not return to the paid workforce until she was 39..

Albright joined the Clinton administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, where she was credited with ousting then U.N. Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, who was considered ineffective, and getting world leaders to take military action to stop the Bosnian war. Her success - and her friendship with fellow Wellesley graduate Hillary Clinton - led to her being named secretary of state, a position in which she served from 1997-2001. She wasn't afraid to admit her mistakes. At the top of the list was not acknowledging the Rwandan genocide sooner and blocking early efforts to stop it.

After the election of Donald Trump, Albright unabashedly called him "the most undemocratic president in modern American history."