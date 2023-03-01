The Albemarle County School Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its budget funding request and a budget work session on Thursday.

The public hearing portion is planned for 6:33 p.m., according to a meeting agenda, which says the budget work session will run from 6:48 p.m. to 8:18 p.m. It'll be the school board's third budget work session.

Last month, Superintendent Matthew Haas asked for $257.3 million for the division for the 2023-2024 school year, about a 4% increase from the 2022-2023 adopted budget. The budget included funds for paying staff and transporting students to school, as well as an item to add a school resource officer more than two years after the board unanimously voted to remove them.

The public portion of the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded by a closed session starting at 4:30 p.m.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road in Charlottesville. The meeting is also available to watch online.