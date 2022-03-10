Albemarle School Board approves $242m funding request

(434) 422-7398

The Albemarle County School Board unanimously voted Thursday in favor of a $242 million funding request.

The proposed funding request is part of Albemarle County’s overall $565.1 million budget, which the Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing.

Schools Superintendent Matthew Haas presented his funding request to the School Board last month. The spending plan approved Thursday is largely unchanged from what was initially proposed. No one spoke about the funding request at a public hearing last week or addressed the plan at Thursday’s meeting during public comment.

The School Board reviewed the document in a series of work sessions, which focused on enrollment changes and budget proposals. That includes a $561,593 plan to develop field trips for each grade level and transport students on those experiences.

The funding request is 14.6% more than the $211.2 million budget adopted for the current fiscal year. Local tax dollars are the largest revenue source for the school system, making up 70% of the division’s budget.

Much of the new revenue expected for the coming fiscal year will go toward raises for employees, which include a 4% bump this month and a 6% one in July.

The raises will push the starting salary for a first-year teacher with a master’s degree $55,265 and above other area school systems.

Officials are hoping the wage increases will help fill hard-to-fill positions such as school bus drivers and ensure that all teacher vacancies are filled by the start of next school year.

The funding request also includes $2.1 million to hire 46 school-based substitutes and one substitute coordinator. A $593,000 plan would add an assistant principal to five elementary schools, which haven’t previously received that position because of student enrollment. All five of the schools have fewer than 350 students, the cut-off to get an assistant principal.

Additionally, the school system is planning to spend $3 million to replace technology and furniture in second-grade classrooms.

Currently, the school division is expecting about $6.5 million more in state funding, though the final total will depend on the General Assembly. Lawmakers are currently working to find a compromise between the House of Delegates and Senate budget proposals.

The school division would see $438,633 more under the House version and $1,261,003 more under the Senate version. The Senate version also would provide $3.5 million for school construction.

“We’re strongly in favor of a Senate budget and urge this version forward to provide more benefits to ACPS,” said Maya Kumazawa, director of budget and planning for the school division.

Final state revenue projections will be provided in April. The School Board adopts a final budget in May.

