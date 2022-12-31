Albemarle man jailed for crashing into police car

An Earlysville man is behind bars after a cross-jurisdictional chase ended with him allegedly motoring into an Albemarle County Police Department patrol car. Police say that 24-year-old Cristhian N. Lopez-Gaviria is being held without bail at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail on charges of felony eluding and felony hit-and-run as well as driving under the influence and refusing to take a breath test.

"He just rammed 110's vehicle and attempted to ram mine," an officer could be heard saying on police radio.

Police say the trouble started around 2 a.m. on Saturday, when officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Old Lynchburg Road for a report of a suspected drunk driver who'd fled a neighboring jurisdiction. After officers attempted a traffic stop on the parked vehicle, the driver's vehicle struck one Albemarle patrol car and forced another off the road, according to a release.

Officers then found the suspect vehicle crashed nearby, commenced a foot chase, and took Gaviria-Lopez into custody, according to the release, which noted that no officers were injured but that Gaviria-Lopez was treated on the scene for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Albemarle General District Court records show that the suspect has prior convictions for drunk driving, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. No court date or attorney was available at press time.

#