Tom Kelly has been named wine grape grower of the year by the Virginia Vineyards Association.

The award was presented Friday by Beth Walker Green, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, at VVA's 2023 Technical Meeting in Charlottesville.

Kelly, of Strasburg, a former president of VVA, is a longtime vineyard manager and consultant. He has been involved in viticulture for 25 years as a vineyard worker, vineyard manager and consultant.

Kelly serves as vineyard manager at Rappahannock Cellars in Huntly. He has worked at Oasis Vineyards in Hume and at Thatch Winery (then Totier Creek Vineyards) in Charlottesville, where he spent four years as vineyard manager and assistant winemaker.

He also spent a decade on the VVA Board of Directors, including two terms as president from 2013 to 2016.

For information, visit www.virginiavineyardsassociation.org.