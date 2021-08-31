Algae and bacteria pose problems on Shenandoah

Complaints have continued. In 2019 alone, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality received 53 complaints about nuisance algae on the Shenandoah and its two forks. In 2020, there were 30 complaints. As of mid-August this year, there had been 20.

“The vast majority of them are from just a few constituents, but with the level of attention and scrutiny on the North Fork of the Shenandoah … we are receiving more calls, more reports,” said Tara Wyrick, a water monitoring and assessment manager with DEQ’s Valley Region office. “We generally see algae growing all the way through the end of October.”

At the same time, the appearance of a different phenomenon known as a harmful algal bloom has also left health and environmental officials concerned. Despite their name, these blooms — often called HABs — result from an overgrowth not of algae, but of cyanobacteria, an aquatic type of bacteria that relies on photosynthesis to survive.

Cyanobacteria are not inherently bad and occur naturally in fresh and salt waters worldwide. But some types such as microcystin are capable of producing “cyanotoxins” that can cause liver and kidney damage in humans and animals. In one high-profile 2019 incident, three dogs in Wilmington, N.C. died after swimming in pond waters where a HAB was occurring.