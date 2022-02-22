Adventures Afield: We're starting to see the harbingers of spring

As with most things in nature, on the turning of the seasons, it’s hard to put a finger on exactly what happens first. Whatever it is—or they are—, there’s a feeling that emerges as a result—a restlessness for what’s to come, for a change of scenery.

About a week ago, on an afternoon’s float on Tennessee’s Watauga River, under violent clouds and amidst “in like a lion” winds, I heard them for the first time in the new year—peepers in the flooded fringes, as the sun went down. About a week before that there were the geese—maybe the same pair I see every year, guarding a low spot along a valley spring that feeds one of my favorite trout streams, where at least four nests of goslings have hatched in recent years.

Recently, it’s been the rains. Warm rains—rains that don’t flirt with snow and sleet and automatically cancel a day’s planned outdoor activities. After a winter of low water, they’re filling the rivers with that juicy, green water that gives me visions of big smallmouth and mornings walking out of the house towards the boat without fear of the weather.

In and of themselves, each one of these events might not hold much significance, but together they’re a pattern, a suggestion of change—harbingers of spring.

There’s a lot to do, now. The casual preparation that’s been taking place all winter is becoming more pertinent. The geese and the peepers say we’re on the cusp of one of the busiest and most fleeting times in an angler’s year, and there’s no sense in spending any of those days prepping.

Soon we’ll see Quill Gordons, the first big mayflies of spring, emerge in the mountains. It’s a special day, typically, one that often falls around Saint Patrick’s day—my wife’s birthday—and feels like the first real day of the new season. The sun will be high and warm, the sky clear, and the trout will be munching on bugs with reckless abandon.

In quick succession we’ll see musky begin to spawn in shallow bays, walleye will begin their runs upriver, and smallmouth bass floats will become part of my daily routine.

A week later, March’s lion will leave as quickly as he arrived. The world will get softer, more comfortable, but louder still. Louder as the subtle grays and whites of winter turn to the pastels of bluebells, lady slippers, and redbuds. Louder as the stillness is filled with the sounds of migrating warblers and buntings, wild turkeys booming in the hills to fulfill their own reproductive cycle, and the sharp rap of heavy spring raindrops against recently spread leaves.

Striped bass will make a mass exodus from reservoirs, headed as far upriver as they can to spawn. Crappie will move out of river channels into flooded wood and emergent willow grass, and the fascinating, progressive display that is the smallmouth spawn will play out, day by day.

I’ll make (maybe) weekly trips to the mountains, to show people the beauty of the trout that live there, but just as much for the mushrooms and ramps that begin to show as spring climaxes.

If I play my cards right, and I have my smallmouth bugs and striper flies tied, my gear inventoried and restocked, I’ll spend every other day on the warm rivers, watching the bass do their thing. Each day is a new day—a little further along the timeline of our most exciting season—and I don’t intend to miss one.