Adventures Afield: Squirrel and rabbit seasons are still open

It’s February, which really can mean just about anything in the Old Dominion. More than likely, it’ll be pretty cold, tomorrow, but it could be 65 degrees, and we might get the biggest snow of the winter in a week. But spring is just around the corner—a concept that often times makes the cabin fever brought on by the height of winter, all the more unbearable.

Thankfully, Virginia’s favorite small game species, squirrels and rabbits, are still legal game for another week, when both seasons close on February 28, offering restless Virginians an opportunity to get out of the house and be active in pursuit of game and ward off the worst of cabin fever.

Triples

Dead oak leaves crunched under my boots with just a few hours of daylight left. I’d spent the morning on a brood trout stream in the Blue Ridge, and saw an opportunity for an afternoon’s bushytail hunt if I made decent time getting home. The winter mating season was in full swing. Squirrels were occupied chasing mates and rival males around the hardwood lots, making for quick action, at times. If I played my cards right, I could leave with a limit of squirrels in just a few hours.

I crossed a small creek at the base of a ridge and paused, listening for activity. Nothing. Continuing up the ridge, I made two steps before a gray missile bolted from the trunk of a white oak and began scaling another. I shouldered my shotgun and landed the bead on the hesitating, spread-eagle gray. A squeeze of the trigger cashed #6 shot for the evening’s first bushytail.

I hadn’t shucked the spent shell before two more squirrels fled from the creekbottom. Almost certainly, the three had been together, and froze in place when they heard my footsteps in the dry leaves, wary from several months of hunting pressure. One squirrel flung itself at a small limb of a nearby tree, and a swinging shot dropped it as it struggled for footing. The other made an athletic departure along a fallen oak tree, but the third and last shell in my chamber stopped it short.

A half hour later I found myself running out of light. At the base of the next ridge, I could hear the scampering of multiple squirrels in the dense creekbottom, hidden only by a small rise. I had a hunch they were three more individuals imbued in the same chasing behavior. So I waited until the activity got loud, and then I closed the distance to a wide oak trunk just over the rise.

The first shot was presented when an alarmed squirrel jumped from the trunk of an oak into the branches of another. Peeking around my temporary cover, I took aim and sent it tumbling. The next peeked around the base of another oak, and I dropped it with another round. A third held tight on the forest floor for several seconds before making a mad dash up the nearest hickory tree. I ran forward ten feet before he began his assent up the trunk and, taking a quick knee, fired a rising shot for a second triple and the last of my limit.

Rabbits in the Open

It was in the final week of deer season that I was perched high in a tripod overlooking a food plot of clover, radishes, and alfalfa—perfect late-season food sources. The green lanes were cut from the surrounding pine and rose thicket, which I knew to hold scores of cottontails. In fact, it was rare that I made the walk to my stand without jumping a rabbit or two, and any time spent in the camouflaged perch was likely to see regular bunny traffic coming to the wood’s edge to feed on leafy greens.

A .22 in the place of my .243 would have filled the pot, but instead, at a later date, I approached the thicket with a shotgun and small game loads. Countless rabbit trails emerge where the pine-needled margin meets grass, so I surveyed for concentrations of traffic before diving into the tangle.

Once inside, potential rabbit hide-outs are easy to spot. Bent over cedar trees, hollow logs, rose bushes, tree piles—each should be approached, gun at the ready. I proceeded in this manner for two hours, and jumped a total of five cottontails. In each case, they escaped without shots fired, soft pine needles dampening their escape.