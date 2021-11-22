Adventures afield: Research sheds light on musky mortality

The bag limit East of the Blue Ridge, except for on National Forest lands in Amherst, Bedford, and Nelson Counties, is two deer per day, and six a license year. Of the six-deer limit, no more than three may be antlered deer and at least three must be antlerless deer. West of the Blue Ridge, and on National Forest lands in Amherst, Bedford, and Nelson Counties, two deer may be taken per day for a total of five per license year. Of the five-deer limit, no more than two may be antlered deer and at least three must be antlerless deer. Certain localities have specific regulations, so consult the regulations before taking to the field in your specific neck of the woods.