Adventures afield: Research sheds light on musky mortality

In 2020, several graduate students from Coastal Carolina University, in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR), the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR), and West Virginia University (WVU) launched a study aimed at answering the controversial question of whether catching and releasing musky from hot, summer waters leads of mortality in these prized game fish. Following the conclusion of the 2021 hot water period, the final results from the study have been posted.
The study took place in the James River upstream of Lynchburg, Stonewall Jackson Lake in West Virginia, and in a controlled hatchery pond in the Mountain State. Musky in the two wild settings were outfitted with telemetry tags to allow the students to keep tabs on and model the mortality rates of both angled and non-angled fish during the warm-water period of the summer, defined as the period between June 15 and September 30.
Due to high water events in 2020 that dispersed fish and allowed some individuals to traverse obstacles like dams, only 39 of the 45 tagged James River fish were located at the conclusion of the 2020 experimental year. Three fish were verified to have died of natural causes, one of which occurred during the warm water period. Only 11 fish were caught and released during the warm water period, and four of those died following release.
The number of tagged James River fish caught during the 2021 warm water period was low. Between February and September 2021, 15 tagged fish were caught, and only five of those were caught during the warm water period. Of the five, one died post-release. Again, there was also some natural mortality that occurred. Eight fish perished in 2021, and half of those died during the warm water period.
In the time between July 1 and August 31, when water temperatures are warmest on the upper James River, only 12 tagged musky were caught by anglers. Of the 12 caught, four died post-release, yielding a 33.3% probability of delayed mortality in hot water, according to the model. Of the 63 fish that were not caught and released, only five suffered from natural mortality, showing a mortality rate of 8.6%.
Though this study only looks at two years of catch and mortality data, which varied in terms of environmental conditions, and despite the fact that very few fish were caught during the warm water period, the data collected seems to support the idea long-held by many devoted musky anglers—that musky caught in hot water suffer greater rates of delayed mortality than those caught in water below mid-70-degree water temps, even when carefully handled and released.
More work needs to be done to back this hypothesis up, but the great work done by CCU, VDWR, WVDNR, and WVU may one day serve to better protect our musky populations by way of science-backed regulation and/or greater public understanding and awareness.
General firearms deer season
As of November 13, the Old Dominion’s most popular hunting season has been in effect.
The general firearms deer season is a long one in most counties east of the Blue Ridge, running from the second Saturday in November to the first Saturday in January, which, this season happens to be January 1. In most counties west of the Blue Ridge, the season is short, running just two weeks and closing on November 27.
The bag limit East of the Blue Ridge, except for on National Forest lands in Amherst, Bedford, and Nelson Counties, is two deer per day, and six a license year. Of the six-deer limit, no more than three may be antlered deer and at least three must be antlerless deer. West of the Blue Ridge, and on National Forest lands in Amherst, Bedford, and Nelson Counties, two deer may be taken per day for a total of five per license year. Of the five-deer limit, no more than two may be antlered deer and at least three must be antlerless deer. Certain localities have specific regulations, so consult the regulations before taking to the field in your specific neck of the woods.
Antlered deer may be taken any day of the open season, while antlerless deer—does, button bucks, or bucks that have shed their antlers already—may only be taken on specifically designated either-sex days, which vary by locality.
Most of Virginia’s hunting seasons are open, creating the perfect opportunity to spend time making memories with friends and family in the outdoors. As always, stay safe out there, and wear that blaze orange whether you’re in the woods to hunt or not!