Adventures Afield: Persimmons a late-season delight

Ever since the mid-summer, when the small, sweet, dark orange fruits appeared hanging over some of my favorite stretches of river, I’ve been keeping an eye on them, and cheerleading their maturation. And their maturation is key.

Anyone that’s tasted an unripe wild persimmon has taken part in an act as native to a southeastern outdoor upbringing as a first farm pond bluegill or a first wade in a warm, summertime river. The astringent effect leaves the mouth feeling dry and puckered, and it often prevents them from ever attempting to taste these tasty wild fruits again. However, harvested at the correct time, wild persimmons are incredibly sweet wild edibles, and the perfect cap to a year of foraging in the Commonwealth.

Long after the paw paws have fallen, the walnuts have rotted, and the blueberries in the high country have been devoured by birds, wild persimmons ripen on forest edges from New Jersey to Florida and east to Indiana and Texas.