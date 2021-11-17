Adventures Afield: Persimmons a late-season delight

Ever since the mid-summer, when the small, sweet, dark orange fruits appeared hanging over some of my favorite stretches of river, I’ve been keeping an eye on them, and cheerleading their maturation. And their maturation is key.
Anyone that’s tasted an unripe wild persimmon has taken part in an act as native to a southeastern outdoor upbringing as a first farm pond bluegill or a first wade in a warm, summertime river. The astringent effect leaves the mouth feeling dry and puckered, and it often prevents them from ever attempting to taste these tasty wild fruits again. However, harvested at the correct time, wild persimmons are incredibly sweet wild edibles, and the perfect cap to a year of foraging in the Commonwealth.
Long after the paw paws have fallen, the walnuts have rotted, and the blueberries in the high country have been devoured by birds, wild persimmons ripen on forest edges from New Jersey to Florida and east to Indiana and Texas.
Of course, across their range, persimmons ripen at different times, but it’s generally after the black-barked tree’s leaves have fallen completely and a few frosts have fallen overnight. To many, ripe persimmons may look overripe and rotting, but a soft, dark-orange to pink, soft fruit with wrinkly skin is a perfect pick. Take one taste and you’ll know for sure. If your mouth turns inside out, you’re too early. If you’re overjoyed by the sweet, jam-like taste of a delicious, apricot-esque fruit, you’re right on time. It’s been my experience that this is usually late-October or November in central Virginia.
Identifying persimmon trees is pretty straightforward—at least during harvest time. The trees are often small—less than 30 feet tall—with rigid, short branches; dark bark like alligator skin; and simple, ovular leaves—similar, in some ways, to dogwood trees. However, when they fruit, the small, light- to dark-orange fruits about the size of a hickory nut, make them really stand out on the edges of fields and banks of rivers.
It’s best to allow persimmons to ripen fully on the tree before picking and consuming. However, the fruit’s bounty and deliciousness is pretty well-known in nature. Opossums, raccoons, deer, birds, and lots of other wildlife species also enjoy a sweet persimmon treat. Once a fruit-covered tree has been located, I prefer to keep tabs on it as often as possible, monitoring its ripeness and wildlife utilization.
Fully ripe persimmons eventually fall from the tree, but since the soft fruits bruise easily, and some trees hang over bodies of water, it’s often necessary to harvest shortly before the fruit has fully ripened.
When you feel the time for harvesting has arrived, cut the fruit from the branch leaving just a little bit of stem attached to the fruit. Lay the fruit out on a flat sheet or plate, instead of collecting them in a bag or bowl where they can be bruised and smashed by their weight. Allow the fruit to ripen at room temperature.
The sweet, fleshy fruit of wild persimmons can be incorporated into a myriad of sweet treats, but my favorite way to enjoy them is raw and out-of-hand.
The woods and waters of the Old Dominion are full of wild edible mushrooms, plants, and fruits, and the wild persimmon is the perfect finale of sweetness. Don’t let bad memories of unripe fruit ruin it. Just arm yourself with knowledge, and pick them when they’re ripe!