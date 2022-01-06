Adventures Afield: Give red cedar berries a try

Red Cedar Berries

Eastern red cedars are dioecious, which means that the male and female reproductive organs are present in separate individuals, much like humans. The male specimens produce small, yellowish-brown pollen cones that appear on the tips of branches during the late summer, and mature through the fall and early winter.

The female tree sprouts a small, blue-green cone in the spring. After they are pollinated by the male tree, the cones become blue and round, with a whitish, waxy coating. These fertilized cones are what are commonly referred to as red cedar (or juniper) “berries.” The berries must be on the tree for three years to become ripe, and will turn a deep blue hue when mature in the fall of the year and ready to be harvested

The berries are juicy and contain just a few seeds. Native Americans used red cedar berries in medicinal teas to combat colds and rid the body of intestinal worms. They are also known to sooth mouth sores when chewed, and help with warts when applied topically, thanks to the plant’s mild antiseptic properties. Red cedar berries also contain a toxin also heavily present in May apples called podophyllotoxin, derivatives of which have been used to fight cancer.