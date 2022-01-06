Adventures Afield: Give red cedar berries a try

If you’ve spent any time on I-81 or -64 in recent months traveling for the holidays, and if you’ve got an interest in wild things and landscapes that outweighs your interest in tractor trailers, cars, and blacktop, you may have noticed it. A stippling of blue reminiscent of summertime in the highlands has taken over the medians and shoulders of roads across the Old Dominion, as well as a host of other sunny, well-drained plots. The source is what could be called the year’s first, or last, wild edible.
The Red Cedar
Eastern red cedar trees are often called juniper trees, and they are, kind of. The eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana) is a tree in the juniper family, not be confused with the common juniper (Juniperus communis). It is, in fact, not a true cedar of the genus Cedrus.
If you live in central Virginia, you’ve almost certainly seen a red cedar tree, and probably recognize them as one of our most common evergreen trees. They are native to the entirety of the eastern United States, from Maine to Florida, west to the Great Plains. They begin life as a wiry shrub with small, scaly, finger-like evergreen leaves. As they mature, they develop very hard, sturdy trunks covered in fibers of a peeling, reddish bark, and can grow to heights over 60 feet and live almost a millennium
Red Cedar Berries
Eastern red cedars are dioecious, which means that the male and female reproductive organs are present in separate individuals, much like humans. The male specimens produce small, yellowish-brown pollen cones that appear on the tips of branches during the late summer, and mature through the fall and early winter.
The female tree sprouts a small, blue-green cone in the spring. After they are pollinated by the male tree, the cones become blue and round, with a whitish, waxy coating. These fertilized cones are what are commonly referred to as red cedar (or juniper) “berries.” The berries must be on the tree for three years to become ripe, and will turn a deep blue hue when mature in the fall of the year and ready to be harvested
The berries are juicy and contain just a few seeds. Native Americans used red cedar berries in medicinal teas to combat colds and rid the body of intestinal worms. They are also known to sooth mouth sores when chewed, and help with warts when applied topically, thanks to the plant’s mild antiseptic properties. Red cedar berries also contain a toxin also heavily present in May apples called podophyllotoxin, derivatives of which have been used to fight cancer.
Today, juniper and red cedar berries are commonly infused in vodka to create gin, and some bread-makers use dried and ground berries to add a hint of pine flavor to bread. It also pairs well with wild game recipes—venison and duck, in particular.
A Word of Caution
Most of the members of the Juniper family are considered to be non-toxic, and there are no species native to America that are known to be, including the eastern red cedar. However, the plant does contain some toxins, and consuming extremely large quantities of it can lead to acute poisoning.
There are a few European and non-native Juniper species that are toxic, but, as a rule, all upright, tree-form Juniper species are considered non-toxic. The eastern red cedar falls into this camp, and keeping this single rule in mind will help you play it safe if you decide to forage the berries.
Wild food is all around us in central Virginia. You just have to know what to look for.