Adventures Afield: Another musky season is upon us

The aroma of damp earth and leaves poured through the open window as my tires rolled over the gravel road to the boat ramp. Fresh puddles in the ruts betrayed what must have been recent rainfall, likely isolated to the river valley. The sky boiled, dark clouds rolling over patches of blue. Fog filled the space between hardwood tree trunks, half bare, half aflame with the crimsons and golds of autumn in progress. A slight chill hung in the air.
I’d hoped for such weather. Virginia’s top river predator, a low light hunter, was on the hit list for the morning, and the dim, drizzly atmosphere is prime for pursuing Esox. That, and I had a new boat in tow—a Hog Island Skiff that needed to be properly broken in. When I stepped out onto the soft mud of the parking area, felt the dampness in the air, and saw the spray of mud and wet gravel dust on the underside of the skiff’s stern, I was energized. Another musky season is upon us.
The river was clear, as I expected it to be. To call it the river is technically correct, but one of the New River’s many dams stood just downriver, and for a mile upriver, there is little to no current. We’ve seen very little rainfall, this summer and early fall, too, and so the river has been clear as gin and slow in current most every day as a result. All the better, for the most exciting aspect of musky hunting is the visual.
I launched the boat, parked the car, and started the jet engine to warm it up. After a few minutes’ organizing and situating, I put the motor in gear and began the push upriver.
I’d only ever seen the water ahead coming the other direction. It’s a productive smallmouth float to start above the backwater and float to the ramp I’d put in at, this morning, but I’d never looked at it through a musky lens.
When the whitewater of the flowing river above the backwater came into view, the gin clear water revealed a shallow, sandy bottom. So I turned back, pointed the bow into an outside bend with a steep bank, and looked for depth.
I was drawn to my feet. A dozen pieces of large, downed wood angled off of the steep bank into clear, green water several feet deep. With water temperatures in the low 60s, the musky are in transition. Ten degrees warmer, and they’d be tight to dissolved oxygen and cold water sources, but now, as temperatures slowly drop as fall matures, they’re on the hunt, using wood and rock piles as ambush cover for unsuspecting suckers.
A natural sucker imitating fly was my first choice in weapon for the clear water. I clipped it onto the snap swivel on my 12-weight fly rod and got to work breaking down the woody cover.
The first few dozen casts were noticeably free of the drudgery that often accompanies casting flies at musky later in the season, after hundreds or thousands of fruitless casts have come to pass. The novelty and excitement of the new season, of a change of pace from seven months of smallmouth fishing, shone through.
Soon, monotony began to threaten.
Then, my blood froze. Halfway back to the boat, as my fly twitched over a submerged tree branch, my fly stopped for a half of a second. Forty feet out, the form of a three-and-a-half-foot-long musky lit up as it rolled on my fly. I fumbled for my line, found it as my veins tingled, and gave it a hard strip. The hook pricked the fish, and induced a minor head shake. And then, the lit up form of the fish, and the tension on my fly line, were gone.
And so it begins.
Muzzleloader Deer Season Closing
Virginia’s muzzleloader deer season is coming to a close. Hunters shouldn’t miss out on what is perhaps the best opportunity for harvesting a large, relatively lightly pressured, buck.
The season runs almost two weeks, ending on Friday, on the eve of the general firearms opener.
East of the Blue Ridge, deer of either sex may be taken during every day of the season. West of the Blue Ridge, the whole season is also either-sex on private lands in Augusta, Botetourt, Carroll, Clarke, Floyd, Frederick, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockingham (east of Rt. 613 and 731), Scott, Shenandoah, Warren, and Wythe Counties. On private lands in Allegheny, Bath, Bland, Craig, Dickenson, Giles, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Smyth, and Washington Counties, and on Highland WMA, November 6 was the only either-sex day.
As usual, exceptions apply. Consult the complete hunting regulations booklet, or visit www.dwr.virginia.gov for a complete list of exceptions.