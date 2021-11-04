Adventures Afield: Another musky season is upon us

The aroma of damp earth and leaves poured through the open window as my tires rolled over the gravel road to the boat ramp. Fresh puddles in the ruts betrayed what must have been recent rainfall, likely isolated to the river valley. The sky boiled, dark clouds rolling over patches of blue. Fog filled the space between hardwood tree trunks, half bare, half aflame with the crimsons and golds of autumn in progress. A slight chill hung in the air.

I’d hoped for such weather. Virginia’s top river predator, a low light hunter, was on the hit list for the morning, and the dim, drizzly atmosphere is prime for pursuing Esox. That, and I had a new boat in tow—a Hog Island Skiff that needed to be properly broken in. When I stepped out onto the soft mud of the parking area, felt the dampness in the air, and saw the spray of mud and wet gravel dust on the underside of the skiff’s stern, I was energized. Another musky season is upon us.

The river was clear, as I expected it to be. To call it the river is technically correct, but one of the New River’s many dams stood just downriver, and for a mile upriver, there is little to no current. We’ve seen very little rainfall, this summer and early fall, too, and so the river has been clear as gin and slow in current most every day as a result. All the better, for the most exciting aspect of musky hunting is the visual.