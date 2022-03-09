Adventures Afield: All kinds of action going on in the vernal pools

The sun has just set over one of the East’s most popular river accesses. During daylight hours, anglers from several surrounding states congest the acre of crosshatched blacktop, string up their fly rods, and take to the river in pursuit of some of the country’s most famous wild brown trout.

But as darkness set in on this dark, late-February evening, the anglers packed up and went home ahead of a warm, late-winter rain that clouded out the moon and puddled the parking lot. It’s then that a different cohort descends, headlamps donned, cameras carried expectantly. The nocturnal visitors cross the access road to the parking lot and venture into a low field opposite the river. They aren’t there for brown trout, but to observe some of the first rites of spring transpiring in a vernal pool on the side of the road.

Vernal pools, during much of the year, might appear to be little more than puddles. These seasonal wetlands are often small, holding water during the winter and spring, and sometimes dry up completely during the summer and fall. However, during the spring, a host of plants and animals use these wetlands to fulfill life history events.

For the headlamp-donning herpetology enthusiasts visiting the river access, this is a well-known fact, and a highly anticipated event. As they illuminate the darkness on the fringe of a hardwood forest, an audial confirmation of their destination grows louder. Spring peepers—small, inch-long tree frogs—are engulfed in a chorus of high-frequency, melodic peeping that contradicts their size. As of late, the nights have been growing warmer, as have the rains—triggering the need to breed in the small, rarely seen amphibians.

During the breeding season, peepers congregate near water to mingle. Though they’re often heard and widely recognized by their soothing, springtime chorus, spring peepers are rarely seen. Even when a headlamp beam finds a tangle of crumpled grass stems, the unassuming, pale brown complexion of one of spring’s loudest harbingers is hard to distinguish. A small, black pupil gives it away.

Amidst the choir of peepers, another frog accompanies. Larger, with a dark band across its face, is the wood frog. Often seen sitting motionless on the water’s surface, the wood frog’s sound is more of a quack than a chirp or peep. They are also here to breed, and can be seen in mating pairs, stacked atop one another, during the peak of spring activity.

Also like the peepers, wood frogs possess a unique antifreeze-like compound in their bodies that allows their cells to remain functional while the space between them freezes in the cold of winter. When these first warm rains of spring arrive, the amphibians thaw and begin their mating ritual.

This vernal pool isn’t just an amphibian’s world. Careful study of the dark water reveals clusters of small insect-like beings back-stroking about the pool—crustaceans called fairy shrimp. At just a centimeter or two in length, fairy shrimp are delicate creatures with long bodies comprised mainly of 11 pairs of legs that they use to swim upside down. They are endemic to vernal pools, meaning they don’t live in any other habitats.

When the warm rains of late winter and early spring fill a fairy shrimp-inhabited vernal pool, the cysts, or latent eggs, hatch, and young fairy shrimp emerge. In just a few weeks, the young will molt several times until they are sexually mature, allowing the adults to mate before their short lives come to an end. When the vernal pool dries up in the summer, the cysts produced by the female become embedded in the mud bottom to hatch when the rains return.

The main event, however, and the reason that six nature lovers endure a February soaking after the sun has set, squirms around the debris in the bottom of the pool, silent, but striking in appearance. Spotted salamanders live most of their lives on land, living in burrows on the edge of woodland habitat. When the rains arrive, they emerge at night and migrate by the dozens, maybe even hundreds, to a single vernal pool to find a mate. With milky black backs studded with bright yellow spots, and bellies and legs bleeding purple to gray, these salamanders can reach 10 inches in length, and are not hard to spot.

After breeding, eggs are laid in the water, and the hatched larvae live there, equipped with gills and a broad tail for breathing and swimming in the water. If the pool stays full of water until the larvae grow into juveniles, they’ll emerge from the pool with newly formed lungs. If the pool dries up before this stage, the larvae die. Adults can live a life as long as 20 to 30 years, returning to these vernal pools, hotspots for springtime night life, year after year.